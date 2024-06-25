Steam It is one of the most important stores in this industry. Thousands of developers, both large and small, use this platform to bring their experiences to as many players as possible. However, this is not the only thing that makes this platform attractive to users, since discounts are a very important factor for some, and We already know when the now classic Steam Summer Sale will take place.

As its name suggests, the Steam Summer Sale is a period of massive discounts during the summer. Through their official accounts, Valve has revealed that this year’s event will take place between June 27 and July 11. Here, everyone interested will have the opportunity to purchase thousands of games at sales that they simply cannot afford to miss.

“Now that the summer solstice has passed, it’s time to announce the Steam Summer Sale! Starting this Thursday at 10am PST, check out thousands of sunny discounts, a new set of stickers (seagull!), new profile gifts, and the return of the cat. See you on Thursday”.

In the Steam Summer Sale we can buy independent and AAA games at a good price, giving all PC users the opportunity to expand their library in a unique way. If you can’t participate in this event, don’t worry. In addition to summer, Steam runs similar sales periods during Black Friday and at the end of the year, with a new selection during each period.

Remember, Steam Summer Sale 2024 will take place between June 27 and July 11. On related topics, the Steam Deck drops in price. Likewise, we’ll tell you how the Kingdom Hearts series is doing on Steam.

This is the perfect time to buy some of the titles you have always wanted to have, but their price has prevented you from doing so for years. It is a period that has characterized this platform, and has been immortalized in memes. It will be interesting to see what kind of experiences would be available this time around.

Via: Steam