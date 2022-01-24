If all goes well, in a few weeks the first commercial units of the Steam Deck. Valve previously said that there shouldn’t be another delay, but everything can change these days. Its developers certainly took advantage of this additional time to implement a few improvements to its design, and among them we have the anti-cheat system. Easy Anti-Cheat.

The present day, Valve shared a message for game developers where they make it known that the technology Easy Anti-Cheat is already available in the Steam Deck:

“You can now make your EAC games compatible with the Steam Deck very easily and without the need to integrate new services or add game binaries or SDK versions.”

That is, some games like Fortnite, Rust, Battlefield 2042 or Halo: The Master Chief Collection will be perfectly playable on this new device. Similarly, other titles that use BattleEye will also be compatible with Steam Deck.

Publisher’s note: This is definitely excellent news for those who enjoy this type of game. And it is that the issue of cheaters has been heating up quite a bit in recent months thanks to Call of Duty: Warzone, which to date has not been able to solve this problem one hundred percent.

Via: Valve