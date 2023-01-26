Although many believe that the Switch Pro will be a reality in the future, everything seems to indicate that this console simply will not be a reality. However, this has not stopped a group of fans from creating a Steam Deck skin with the classic colors of the Joy-Con, which they sell as the closest thing we will have to the Switch Pro.

dbrand recently announced the SwitchDeck, a case for the Steam Deck, which gives the controllers on the sides of the hybrid PC the blue and red colors that have characterized the Nintendo Switch so much. Currently, there are two models available, a simple one for $49.95 dollars, and a “pro” one for $64.99 dollars.

dbrand knows exactly what it is doing, and is not afraid of some form of legal retaliation. The site makes fun of all the news and reports about the Switch Pro, and even ends his statement with “Checkmate, Miyamoto.” While the quality of the product appears top notch, this is a cosmetic item for the Steam Deck, and it is only.

dbrand’s SwitchDeck is now on sale. On related topics, Nintendo will increase production of the Switch this year. Similarly, it seems that the successor to the Switch will arrive next year.

Editor’s Note:

Everyone can dream of owning a Switch Pro. However, spending $50 or more for a case for something that is already worth a lot of money is completely incensary. The best thing will be to wait for the next Nintendo console.

Via: dbrand