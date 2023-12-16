Valve has revealed the shortlists for this year's Steam Awards.

Leading the charge are Baldur's Gate 3, EA FC 24, Lethal Company, Resident Evil 4, and Hogwarts Legacy, all of which have secured two nominations each.

Steam Winter Sale 2023: Official Trailer.

“You've chosen the nominees – now we need your help in choosing the winners!” Valve exclaims. “Cast the final votes to choose this year's winners, and unlock special stickers along the way.”

Voting kicks off on 21st December 2023 and ends at 6pm UK time on 2nd January (that's 10am PST). The Steam Winter Sale starts at the same time, and runs until 4th January 2024.

Game of the Year Award

Baldur's Gate 3

EA Sports FC 24

Hogwarts Legacy

Lethal Company

Resident Evil 4

VR Game of the Year Award

I Expect You to Die 3

F1 23

Ghosts of Tabor

Gorilla Tag

Labyrinthine

Labor of Love Award

dota 2

Apex Legends

Red Dead Redemption 2

rust

Deep Rock Galactic

Best Game on Steam Deck Award

Hogwarts Legacy

Diablo 4

The Outlast Trials

Brotato

Dredge

Better With Friends Award

Party Animals

sunkenland

Sons of the Forest

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Lethal Company

Outstanding Visual Style Award

Atomic Heart

Darkest Dungeon

High on Life

Cocoon

Inward

Most Innovative Gameplay Award

Shadows of Doubt

Your Only Move is Hustle

Remnants 2

Contraband Police

starfield

Best Game You Suck At Award

EA Sports FC 24

Lords of the Fallen

Overwatch 2

Sifu

Street Fighter 6

Best Soundtrack Award

Persona 5 Tactics

HiFi Rush

The Last of Us Part 1

Chants of Sennaar

Pizza Tower

Outstanding Rich Story Award

Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Love is All Around

Baldur's Gate 3

Lies of P

Resident Evil 4

Sit Back and Relax Award

Train Sim World 4

Cities Skylines 2

Dave the Diver

Potion Craft

Coral Island