Valve has revealed the shortlists for this year's Steam Awards.
Leading the charge are Baldur's Gate 3, EA FC 24, Lethal Company, Resident Evil 4, and Hogwarts Legacy, all of which have secured two nominations each.
“You've chosen the nominees – now we need your help in choosing the winners!” Valve exclaims. “Cast the final votes to choose this year's winners, and unlock special stickers along the way.”
Voting kicks off on 21st December 2023 and ends at 6pm UK time on 2nd January (that's 10am PST). The Steam Winter Sale starts at the same time, and runs until 4th January 2024.
Game of the Year Award
- Baldur's Gate 3
- EA Sports FC 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Lethal Company
- Resident Evil 4
VR Game of the Year Award
- I Expect You to Die 3
- F1 23
- Ghosts of Tabor
- Gorilla Tag
- Labyrinthine
Labor of Love Award
- dota 2
- Apex Legends
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- rust
- Deep Rock Galactic
Best Game on Steam Deck Award
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Diablo 4
- The Outlast Trials
- Brotato
- Dredge
Better With Friends Award
- Party Animals
- sunkenland
- Sons of the Forest
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Lethal Company
Outstanding Visual Style Award
- Atomic Heart
- Darkest Dungeon
- High on Life
- Cocoon
- Inward
Most Innovative Gameplay Award
- Shadows of Doubt
- Your Only Move is Hustle
- Remnants 2
- Contraband Police
- starfield
Best Game You Suck At Award
- EA Sports FC 24
- Lords of the Fallen
- Overwatch 2
- Sifu
- Street Fighter 6
Best Soundtrack Award
- Persona 5 Tactics
- HiFi Rush
- The Last of Us Part 1
- Chants of Sennaar
- Pizza Tower
Outstanding Rich Story Award
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor
- Love is All Around
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Lies of P
- Resident Evil 4
Sit Back and Relax Award
- Train Sim World 4
- Cities Skylines 2
- Dave the Diver
- Potion Craft
- Coral Island
Your Steam Awards 2023 nominees are now announced! Check out the contenders ahead of voting which starts on December 21st @ 10am Pacific, the start of the Winter Sale.https://t.co/eSgcvJSJUu
—Steam (@Steam) December 15, 2023
