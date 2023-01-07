Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in a photograph from 2021. Vahid Salemi (AP)

Pragmatic, insightful and analytical. These are three of the most repeated adjectives when describing Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Emirati partner with whom the Gilinski banking clan has been trying to gain control of the Grupo Empresarial Antioqueño (GEA). For a market as little turbulent as the Colombian one, it is undoubtedly one of the most hectic business battles in recent decades. In just over a year, some 2.5 billion dollars have been disbursed through eight takeover bids marked by internal tricks, mistrust, and the shadow of a powerful 52-year-old sheikh, and member of the richest family in the world, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Until recently a little-known figure, Tahnoon bin Zayed, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, has now emerged as the stealth power within the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a federal monarchy founded in 1971 by seven absolute monarchies that hold 6% of the world’s proven oil reserves. In addition to leading the country’s intelligence services, Zayed heads the boards of the three companies that have launched public offerings for the flagship companies of the so-called GEA: Reem Investments, International Holding Company (IHC) and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB). .

For Kirsten Fontenrose, former director of the National Security Council for the Gulf during the Trump administration, it is complex to find another hierarch so powerful in the region, as she admitted in statements to Financial Times. But apart from the official hierarchical order, where he occupies the fourth line, there are several analysts who do not hesitate to place him only below his older brother, the current president of the country, Mohamed bin Zayed.

His rise, says a veteran Middle East correspondent, is due to an unusual skill in managing himself as a minister and businessman. An amalgamation of billionaire businesses with clandestine operations in favor, supposedly, of the country’s security. Middle East expert Christopher Davidson admitted, in public remarks, that his country’s National Security “adviser” label falls short by Western standards: “His job is to do foreign intelligence, counterterrorism and surveillance work.” domestic”.

Regarding the link with the Gilinskis, whose fortune amounts to about 4.9 billion dollars, it is known that it comes from more than a decade ago. Probably, some say, from connections forged in the days when the octogenarian Isaac, the family patriarch, served as ambassador to Israel under the government of the conservative Álvaro Uribe (2002-2010). Today there are various commercial ties that unite them, such as the project to transform the former Panamanian Air Force base in Howard into an urban and commercial enclave.

In Colombia, the Emirati ambition has focused on the shares of the Nutresa food group, of which they only managed to scratch 7.71% in a bid held last November. The economist from Stanford University Javier Mejía explains the motivations behind the multilatina paisa: “They have bet on emerging markets for more than a decade to expand their operation and at the same time acquire key shares in the food safety sector, or agricultural technology, which are of interest to them due to the arid conditions and desert areas of the country forces them to depend on imports.”

In Mejía’s opinion, the phase of negotiations and public offers has concluded and he also forecasts a 2023 litigation period. It remains in the air what will happen with the 30.71% of shares that the coalition Colombian/Arab had acquired in two takeover bids executed through Nugil, another company of the family of Cali millionaires where the Emirati royalty has investments.

The truth is an article published in the newspaper The Colombian from Medellin pointed out in September that the opacity under which Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed moves has possibly conditioned the decision of thousands of GEA shareholders reluctant to sell their shares: “taking into account the relevance that Paisa companies give to the criteria ASG (environmental, social and corporate governance)”.

A panorama that is not accidental for Andreas Krieg, associate professor at King’s College London. According to the academic, within its economic/military operations, TbZ has relied “on a broad financial network, with massive stock market capitalizations, and paper companies that, among others, have facilitated the evasion of economic sanctions imposed on countries like Russia and Iran”.

He adds that some of them have even been linked to “illegal sales of oil, diamonds and gold to Western countries.” For their part, in 2020 the Treasury Department and the US State Department pointed to the prince as responsible after a series of bank transactions that totaled up to $200,000 and had as final recipient the accounts of a niece of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

Equally glassy have been the messes of technology companies whose ties to the prince are well documented. In 2019 the New York Times published an investigation which detailed the security flaws of the TokTok messaging application, developed by at least three companies linked to the TbZ business group (such as the technology company G42, based in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE). A black hole that, according to the American newspaper, left great doubts about the use of user data by a company made up of a weed of shareholders linked to different governments and the world of “cyberintelligence and cybersecurity.”

The app was removed from the Google and Apple digital stores. A year later, the Pegasus research project, made up of a consortium of newspapers such as Guardianrevealed that sectors of the Government of the United Arab Emirates were related to the illegal monitoring of more than 400 British citizens through a virtual virus, or malwarefor mobiles designed by the Israeli technology NSO.

The British newspaper noted: “The UAE has rapidly become a cyber power whose powerful surveillance capacity is controlled by the family of its ruler, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and in particular his brother, National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed. ”.

To complete, Amnesty International has also been at the forefront of investigations and complaints against the sheikh and his family. From his brother Mansour bin Zayed, for example, sReports have been published that show the instrumentalization of the Manchester City football team, current champion of the English first division acquired by MbZ, to wash the image of the Arab country and its monarchy. A similar maneuver was advanced by Tahnoon bin Zayed when advertising Abu Dhabi as the venue for a sort of mixed martial arts Olympics.

For its part, an extensive report by Human Rights Watch brought to light the way in which holdings such as IHC, which has participated in the takeover bids for Nutresa, operate to hire up to 270 Sudanese mercenaries, with the mediation of the nebulous US security company Black Shield. , in order to fight in Libya alongside Libyan rebel militias sympathetic to Gulf interests.

(In fact, it is known that retired Colombian soldiers have been recruited for years by security companies, like —before—, to guard the borders and oil fields of the Emirates).

Today all the indications point to the fact that the path for the assault on the GEA to come to fruition seems long and cumbersome. Added to the volatility of the world economy are the notable cracks left by the pandemic in Colombia. The long wait will test the patience of a martial arts expert with a family fortune of $300 billion.

