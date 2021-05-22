The truce is still holding on Saturday morning between Israel and Gaza after the ceasefire came into effect, while emergency humanitarian aid and the first diplomatic discussions on the reconstruction of Gaza are organized.

Residents took advantage of the cessation of bombing operations to exit in order to refuel and inspect the damage inflicted on Gaza.

Rescuers are still searching for survivors in the rubble, after Friday recovering the bodies of five dead and 10 survivors from the wreckage of underground tunnels.

The escalation resulted in the killing of 248 Palestinians, including 66 children and fighters, according to the authorities in Gaza.

For its part, the Israeli police said that the rocket barrages launched from Gaza killed 12 people, including a child, a girl and a soldier.