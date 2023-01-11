Exactly a year ago one of the most important films of the 2022, The Batman, tape in which we would see the superhero of DC be played by himself Robert Pattinson. Soon after it was considered a box office and critical success, so it was evident that a sequel would be put into production as soon as possible.

In a new interview with the outlet known as comic book, Matt Reeves He started talking about what it takes to write a new story for the character and shows how far along the script is. Of course, there are no revelations that can excite the fans to the maximum, but it seems that everything is on track with the film.

Here their comments:

I mean, I can’t give an update on that in specific terms, except to tell you that we’re hard at work on the script. My partner and I are in on this and I’m excited about what we’re going to do.

In other testimonies, the new CEOs of the movies of DC, James Gunn Y peter safran talk about what it means to be responsible for what happens with characters as iconic as Batman:

We’re honored to be the keepers of these DC characters we’ve loved since we were kids. We look forward to collaborating with the world’s most talented writers, directors, and actors to create a multi-layered, integrated universe that still allows for individual expression by the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn and the rest of DC’s characters is matched only by our commitment to the wonder of human possibilities these characters represent. and the greatest stories ever told.

For now, Batman 2 It does not have a confirmed release date.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: The Batman seemed like a very interesting project to me, so I want to see more of this version played by Robert Pattinson. While the main course arrives, you can always enjoy the series of The Penguin that is coming to HBO Max.