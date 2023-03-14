Deputy Shvytkin: Russians under 30 years old with a military ID by age can be called up

If a man under the age of 30 did not serve in the army, but has a military ID received upon reaching the age of 27, then he falls under the draft law on raising the draft age, explained in a conversation with Lenta.ru the co-author of the initiative, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on defense Yury Shvytkin.

“On March 13, we submitted a draft law to the State Duma, according to which in 2024 they will call from 19 years old, in 2025 – from 20 years old, in 2026 – from 21 years old to 30 years old. Moreover, if a person served in the army, but is suitable for age, then, of course, he does not fall under the draft,” the deputy said.

And if a person has not served, but has a military ID and is in reserve, and he is suitable for age and physical health, then he falls under the draft See also 30 years without peace, nor good government, nor development Yuri ShvytkinDeputy of the State Duma, co-author of the bill

Earlier, the head of the State Duma Defense Committee, Andrei Kartapolov, explained that in 2023 the conscription for military service in the Russian army would take place without changes. According to the deputy, if the law on raising the draft age is adopted, the changes will come into force on January 1, 2024.

On March 13, it became known that a bill was submitted to the lower house of parliament to change the rules for conscription into the army. Its authors propose to raise the age limit for conscripts from 27 to 30 years. At the same time, the increase in the minimum age will be carried out in stages.

In December 2022, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu proposed to raise the draft age. He also stressed that conscripts should be able to go to contract service.