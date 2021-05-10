The statue of Gonzalo Jiménez de Quesada was shot down on Friday by the misak community in the center of Bogotá, the city that the Spanish conqueror founded 482 years ago, in the middle of a week of protests in Colombia in which indigenous peoples have knocked down three statues as a symbol of claim.

“For indigenous peoples in Colombia it is about knocking down to heal the living memory. The statues of the colonizers are the expression of racism, discrimination and structural violence against indigenous peoples, ” Óscar Montero, indigenous leader of the Kankuamo people and political scientist, told The Associated Press. “They show them as heroes and conquerors. Here they did not conquer anyone, there were already indigenous peoples and communities!”

The Misak people, settled in the west of the country, also demolished the statue of Sebastián de Belalcázar, the founder of Cali, on April 28 when the national demonstrations began against an unpopular tax reform that four days later was withdrawn by the government, pressured by citizens in the streets.

The statue of Sebastián de Belalcázar in Cali, demolished in the protests. AFP photo

That same day, through Twitter, the Movement of Indigenous Authorities of the South West (Aiso) argued that it was honor the memory of Chief Petecuy, who “fought against the Spanish crown, so that today his grandsons and granddaughters continue to fight to change this criminal government system that does not respect the rights of mother earth.”

Later, during the May 1 demonstrations, the indigenous people of Los Pastos knocked down the statue of the independentista Simón Bolívar located in the main park of Cumbal, municipality of the department of Nariño in the southern region of the country.

Indigenous peoples call for the opening of a public debate together with government institutions, as well as the relocation of the statues of the conquerors who are in public squares so that “the untold story is told.”

“We believe that there should be recognized another type of leadership, demands, that recognize diversity, the life we ​​attend in Colombia, which is a social state of law,” said Montero.

Old debate

This is not a new debate in the country: in 2020 the indigenous people had already demolished the Belalcázar statue. After the second demolition, the mayor of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina, acknowledged to the press that indeed architectural elements that represent indigenous communities are missing and Afro-descendants, which are part of the multiethnic essence of the city.

The demolition of the statues has also been the target of criticism. The official legislator Chistian Garcés filed a criminal complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office to “punish and prosecute”‘to those who knocked down the statue of Belalcázar in Cali, since they consider that these are violent acts against a “public good that has a connotation of historical, cultural and artistic interest for the city,” according to the complaint.

The architect Benjamin Barney rejected the removal of statues as a form of protest.

“Instead of tearing down the statue of the founder of Cali, the pertinent thing is to erect monuments to indigenous people and African slavesYes, because many things here are the product of these transculturations, ” he wrote in an opinion column published a couple of days ago in the local newspaper El País.

In the last week of uninterrupted protests in Colombia against the government of President Iván Duque and its reforms, four other statues of politicians and pro-independence heroes in Pasto, Neiva and Manizales. However, this was not done by indigenous peoples, but by other groups of protesters.

The protests, mostly peaceful, have led to outbreaks of violence and reports of excesses by the police. According to official figures, there are 800 injured and 26 deceased, although non-governmental organizations such as Human Rights Watch have received complaints of 36 deaths and confirmed that 11 of them occurred in the context of the protests.

AP Agency

PB