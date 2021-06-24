A new monument appeared out of nowhere, a few steps from the statues of two great Roman poets such as Belli and Trilussa, in the shadow of that hill dominated by the statue of Giuseppe Garibaldi. saints, statesmen and generals of all ages that dot the streets of Rome. In a historical moment in which so many statues are demolished and so many historical figures questioned, the capital has raised its traditional rite of the “magnate” to the highest honors, choosing to immortalize his majesty the porchetta, with an unusual statue in the heart of Trastevere, in Piazza San Giovanni della Malva.

The work is not of what can be defined as conceptual and leaves little to be understood: it is the classic porchetta, whole, complete with the head of the unfortunate pig, like those seen in the truck bars along the consular roads or in front of it. at stadiums, with the difference that instead of being made of flesh it is made of stone and instead of being on a food counter it is on a pedestal. It was created by the young Amedeo Longo, a student at the Rome University of Fine Arts (RUFA) who entitled the work “From sandwich to square”, with the aim of celebrating the convivial moment of a meal at the open air. E ‘chose for this a ward like Trastevere, who has a very close bond with the rite of the magnate. It is no coincidence that already in the 1920s, right here, the sculptor Pietro Lombardi decided to celebrate the district with a fountain made in the shape of a wine barrel flanked by two carafes.

Yet, to be purists, not all tycoons are the same and porchetta is theoretically more linked to the Castelli Romani than to Trastevere, and is more a food for a trip outside the city than for lunch in a Trastevere tavern. But what the artist wanted to celebrate is precisely the democracy and transversality of this dish, so much so that he has defined it as the food of opposites: popular and noble, democratic and monarchical, papal and infernal. On the other hand, the Roman rite of the magnate is just that, something transversal, which is carried out by the noble as well as by the latest arrival, perhaps side by side, between pasta dishes, Roman-style artichokes and sheets of wine. It is together, and if magna. It matters little if you are a politician, a peasant, a noble, a priest or a prostitute: at that moment you are all the same.

But if you eat all over the world, why is the Roman tycoon so special? Perhaps it is part of the genius loci of the capital, so long is the list of starters in which abbacchi, chickens, spaghetti and grape festivals appear. And if this ritual is so rooted in Capitoline folklore, it means that there is something deeper than a simple moment of conviviality. It is perhaps the legacy of the banquets of the ancient Romans, or perhaps because the food, in its simplicity, is what can leave even a population astonished that, given the pieces of history of which it was the protagonist, does not break down easily. Whatever it is, it’s a piece of Rome.