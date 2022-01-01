In less than 72 hours, the statue of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, unveiled in Atlacomulco (State of Mexico), the cradle of PRIism, on December 29, was demolished. In the images that circulate on social networks, the sculpture, 1.80 meters high, can be seen on the floor, shattered, without a head and without legs. So far, no authority has ruled on the destruction of the monument during the first hours of 2022.

On December 29, the Moreno mayor of the municipality of Atlacomulco, Roberto Téllez Monroy, unveiled the statue and shared images of the event with several messages of this type: “Honor to whom honor deserves. The honest man is the one who measures his right by his duty. (Henri Lacordaire) ”. Before the local media, the then municipal president announced that the figure was made by artisans from Tlalpujahua, Michoacán, with pink quarry from the region and had a cost of 50,000 pesos. Téllez Monroy unveiled the sculpture two days after leaving office. The morenista was seeking reelection for the “Together We Make History” coalition, however, he lost the elections to Marisol Arias, of the “Going for the State of Mexico” coalition, made up of the PRI, the PAN and the PRD.

The statue, which was placed in front of the bus terminal and very close to the municipal center, shows the figure of the Mexican president with his arms across his chest. The statue was on a concrete base with a plaque with the phrase “Lic. Andres (sic) Manuel López Obrador. President of Mexico 2018-2024 ″. The unveiling of the sculpture generated a wave of criticism on social networks. Internet users stressed that the statue’s plaque had a spelling error in the president’s name as well as the paradox that the figure of the president was revealed in one of the main bastions of PRIism, the cradle from which relevant names have emanated from the PRI such as Enrique Peña Nieto, Alfredo del Mazo, Arturo Montiel or Carlos Hank González.

The first statue of President López Obrador in a public space has barely stood for a few hours. However, the president has expressed on different occasions that he is against these expressions and the cult of personality. “In my case, I have written in my will that I do not want my name to be used to name any street, I do not want statues, I do not want my name to be used to name a school, a hospital, absolutely nothing”, he has declared on several occasions in his morning lectures at the National Palace.

