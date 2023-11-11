Over time, the Statue of Liberty established itself as one of the most famous monuments not only in the United States, but also in the world.. Located on Liberty Island to the south of the island of Manhattan, New York, it is very popular and for many it was one of the first images upon arriving in the country through the city’s port. Despite this great exhibition, there are many facts about its history that are not so well known.

First of all, it is considered that the statue was a “birthday gift” from Francesince the idea was conceived by a French designer and was only completed in the United States. The gift was in recognition of the 100 years of the American nation, although the centennial had already passed by the inauguration date, and symbolized the good relationship between Americans and French, as he recalled National Geographic. Inaugurated on October 28, 1886, it attracted around a million spectators at the time of its discovery.

The Statue of Liberty is a symbol of New York and the United States

In addition to what has already been mentioned, there are some curious facts about the monument that many do not know. For example, the current torch is not the original one, but was replaced in 1986. The first one was illuminated by electric lamps and operated continuously until its removal, except for the period of World War II. The new version does not run on electricity, but is made of copper covered with a sheet of twenty-four-carat gold leaf and reflects both sunlight and city lights when it gets dark.

Another striking fact was that the assembly of the monument created by Édouard de Laboulaye and Frederic Auguste Bartholdi began in Paris in 1881 and was completed in 1884. However, the inauguration of the work was delayed due to lack of funds. After being sent to the United States in 1885, a process for which 214 boxes were used, the Statue of Liberty could not be assembled immediately because the pedestal was not finished.. The process was without significant progress for a long time and was only strongly activated thanks to Joseph Pulitzer’s fundraising, which allowed the work to be completed in 1886.