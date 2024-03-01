Mexican soccer has one of the best forwards on the continent. His name is Nicolas Ibanez and despite his extraordinary level as a nine, he is a substitute in Tigers because he has to compete against such a André-Pierre Gignac.
He is the top scorer in the history of Tigers and one of the best players to ever set foot in Mexico, who at 38 years old continues to be an important piece for the university club. The best proof of this was his relevance in the last feline championship.
Despite Gignac continues to score important goals, the reality is that for several fans it is beginning to be time for a generational change and the main candidate is Nicolas Ibanezwho at least in this competition maintains a higher scoring rate and with more participation in assists.
In the 58 games that Nicolas Ibanez has disputed with Tigers, the Argentine has scored 15 goals; However, he has not been a starter in even half of these games, so he has a higher scoring rate than his teammates.
But the main discussion lies as a result of what is happening in this Closing 2024, where after 377 minutes played, Ibáñez has managed to score three goals and give three assists; while Gignac He has only been able to score two goals, but in 410 minutes.
As a result of this comparison, some fans of Tigers They have asked that Ibáñez be promoted as nine of the starting team; However, the hierarchy of Gignac does not disappear out of nowhere and everything seems to indicate that Nico Ibanez He will have to remain in the shadow of the Frenchman for a longer period of time.
Although there are no official figures, different media in Mexico assured that Tigers spent around 12 million dollars to sign Nicolas Ibanezwhich were distributed to Pachuca and San Luis, since the Potosí team kept 20% of its menu.
Nico arrived in Nuevo León at the express request of Diego Cocca to become the companion of Gignac; However, after the departure of the Argentine to the Mexican National Team, Ibáñez was relegated as one of the best substitutes in the team. Liga MX.
#statistics #Nico #Ibáñez #competes #starter #Tigres
Leave a Reply