After several seasons to be forgotten after the departure of Arsène Wenger, Arsenal once again became one of the great protagonists of the Premier League and is on the verge of achieving a new title in English football but faces a major challenge as It is Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City that is in spectacular shape.
The team led by Mikel Arteta has shown a dynamic football, with many phases and very offensive that its fans fell in love with from the first date of the most important league in the world. The Spanish coach, a former Gunners player, gave the forward a very important confidence and consolidated it as the games ran. The arrival of Gabriel Jesús at the beginning of the campaign was inclusive but without a doubt much of what is happening at the Emirates Stadium has to do with the growth of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.
Both are the starting wingers and the most dangerous players on Team Gunner’s offense by putting up impressive numbers. They have scored very important goals throughout the season and have won the hearts of Arsenal fans. The Englishman, a boy who emerged from the club’s youth ranks, has collaborated on 24 goals, 13 goals being scored and 11 assists given, while the Brazilian, who, due to his level, managed to get into his country’s list for the World Cup, has 20 appearances in goals with 15 annotations and 5 assists distributed.
These numbers put them in the highest elite of Premier League soccer as they became the first duo aged 21 and under to surpass 20 goal appearances in a single campaign at Britain’s top soccer tournament. The last pair that managed to reach this figure was the one formed by Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United in the 2006/07 season.
Arsenal, led by Saka and Martinelli, are allowed to dream but first they have to beat Manchester City, or hold the gap, next Wednesday in what could be the game that defines the Premier League champion.
