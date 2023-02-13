Manchester United is once again the protagonist in English football after many seasons without being able to get out of the shadow of the great work that Sir Alex Ferguson did with the Old Trafford team. With Erik ten Hag at the helm, the Red Devils are on a roll thanks to a highly entertaining game supported by the offensive talents of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes but also very interesting collaborations from Alejandro Garnacho.
The 18-year-old is taking his first steps in professional football after being one of the great figures in the United academy last season by being one of the goalscorers. Now, he is becoming a very important variant for the Dutch coach who is giving him more and more playing minutes.
In the current Premier League campaign, the Argentine has played 352 minutes of play distributed in 12 games in which he has 2 goals and 2 assists. These numbers were produced mainly from the substitute bench and allow him to be the leader in goal participations entering from the substitute bench so far in the 2022/23 campaign. The Argentine is being a true revulsion for the Manchester red team and his participation on the field of play is increasingly decisive.
So far this season, taking all competitions into account, Garnacho has played 23 games (846 minutes played), with 3 goals and 5 assists in what is his first campaign in the United first team after being part of the preseason that took place in Australia.
Manchester United is expectant in the fight for the title since it is only 5 points behind the leader Arsenal and if it continues to achieve successful results in the next matches it could get fully into the fight for the title. In addition, the Red Devils are the only English team that will play 4 tournaments in the second part of the season: Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League and the final of the Carabao Cup against Newcastle.
With a huge number of games ahead of him, Alejandro Garnacho has everything to be a very important part of Manchester United in this second part of the season and a bright future ahead.
