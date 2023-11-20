Yesterday, Spain vs. Georgia was played, which ended with a victory for the Spanish, but deep down it tasted like defeat with the injury suffered by one of the players in the main core of this team, led by Luis de la Fuente. It’s Gavi. Even so, this was the last game that the Spanish team played in 2023.
This 2023 for the Spanish team began with a change of coach after Spain’s elimination against Morocco in the World Cup in Qatar. Luis Enrique left the position of national coach to Luis de la Fuente in 2023.
Luis de la Fuente began his career as national coach with the main mission of qualifying his team for the next Euro 2024 and made his debut on the bench against Norway with a victory by three goals to zero. He also led the team in the UEFA Nations League Final Four against Italy and later against Coracia, thus winning this title for the Spanish team for the first time. After the match against Georgia, the Euro qualifying matches were over and with them, all of the 2023 commitments for the Spanish. Therefore, we are going to bring you the statistics of Spain in this year 2023.
Luis de la Fuente has sat on the bench on 10 occasions throughout 2023 in which he has achieved good numbers: eight wins, one draw and only one defeat against Scotland by two goals to zero. In those 10 games he has scored 27 goals in his favor and only 6 goals against.
As for the scorers of this team, the top scorer has been a player who made his debut this year with the senior team, this is Joselu, who has scored the opponent’s goals on 5 occasions, followed by Morata with four goals and with three Ferran Torres.
|
Matches
|
Victories
|
Defeats
|
Ties
|
10
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
Player
|
Goals
|
Joselu
|
5
|
Alvaro Morata
|
4
|
Ferran Torres
|
3
