Argentine star Lionel Messi is considered by many to be the best player in soccer history. His detractors hesitated to give him that nickname for not having been a world champion, but the Argentine achieved that longed-for title in the last Qatar World Cup 2022to continue shutting up mouths and showing that there is no one like him.
With his departure from PSG in France already confirmed for the second half of the year in 2023, the star from Rosario has a chance to return to FC Barcelona in Spain, the club that gave him the chance to debut in the First Division, and where Leo dazzled the entire planet with their goals, assists, dribbling and broken records. We are going to review how he did specifically in the cast “Culé”.
What are the statistics of Lionel Messi in FC Barcelona?
Since his debut with the FC Barcelona first team in a friendly match against Porto in November 2003, Leo Messi has won ten league titles, four Champions Leagues, eight Spanish and three European Super Cups, and seven Copas del Rey with FC Barcelona , wearing the “Blaugrana” shirt in 778 opportunities in total. A bestiality.
|
SEASON
|
MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
2004-05
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
2005-06
|
17
|
6
|
2
|
2006-07
|
26
|
14
|
2
|
2007-08
|
28
|
10
|
12
|
2008-09
|
31
|
23
|
eleven
|
2009-10
|
35
|
3. 4
|
10
|
2010-11
|
33
|
31
|
18
|
2011-12
|
37
|
fifty
|
16
|
2012-13
|
32
|
46
|
12
|
2013-14
|
31
|
28
|
eleven
|
2014-15
|
38
|
43
|
18
|
2015-16
|
33
|
26
|
16
|
2016-17
|
3. 4
|
37
|
9
|
2017-18
|
36
|
3. 4
|
12
|
2018-19
|
3. 4
|
36
|
13
|
2019-2020
|
33
|
25
|
twenty-one
|
2020-21
|
35
|
30
|
9
|
2004-05
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2005-06
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
2006-07
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
2007-08
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
2008-09
|
8
|
6
|
1
|
2009-10
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
2010-11
|
9
|
10
|
2
|
2011-12
|
9
|
6
|
6
|
2012-13
|
7
|
6
|
1
|
2013-14
|
8
|
5
|
3
|
2014-15
|
6
|
5
|
4
|
2015-16
|
7
|
6
|
6
|
2016-17
|
9
|
6
|
5
|
2017-18
|
8
|
5
|
4
|
2018-19
|
6
|
3
|
3
|
2019-20
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
2020-21
|
6
|
3
|
1
|
2004-05
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2005-06
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
2006-07
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
2007-08
|
9
|
6
|
1
|
2008-09
|
12
|
9
|
5
|
2009-10
|
14
|
10
|
1
|
2010-11
|
13
|
12
|
3
|
2011-12
|
14
|
17
|
8
|
2012-13
|
eleven
|
8
|
2
|
2013-14
|
7
|
8
|
0
|
2014-15
|
13
|
10
|
fifteen
|
2015-16
|
9
|
9
|
1
|
2016-17
|
9
|
eleven
|
2
|
2017-18
|
10
|
6
|
2
|
2018-19
|
10
|
12
|
3
|
2019-20
|
8
|
3
|
3
|
2020-21
|
6
|
5
|
2
|
MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
778
|
672
|
269
