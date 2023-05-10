The careers of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been (and continue to be) extraordinary and filled with many titles and records achieved, both with their clubs and with their national team, but how are they each faring after leaving the clubs where they made history?
The “Flea” has become the greatest historical figure of FC Barcelona in Spain, and the Portuguese has done the same in the classic rival, Real Madrid, marking an unforgettable time when they faced each other both for La Liga in Spain and in other tournaments of the country and also in the Champions League.
How did Leo Messi do after leaving Barcelona?
Messi won four! titles in just a year and a half between PSG and the Argentine team, as well as a The Best award, a Ballon d’Or award, while he is a favorite for the next BdO as well.
|
OFFICIAL MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
TITLES
|
71
|
31
|
2 (LIGUE 1 AND FRENCH SUPER CUP 2022)
|
OFFICIAL MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
TITLES
|
23
|
14
|
2 (FINALISSIMA AND WORLD CUP 2022)
How did Cristiano Ronaldo do after leaving Real Madrid?
Meanwhile CR7, who left the White House five years ago, won five titles, but failed to win The Best or the Ballon d’Or in that period.
|
OFFICIAL MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
TITLES
|
134
|
101
|
5 (SUPER CUP 2018, SERIE A 2019, SERIE A 2020, SUPER CUP 2020, CUP 2021)
|
OFFICIAL MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
TITLES
|
54
|
27
|
0
|
OFFICIAL MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
TITLES
|
16
|
12
|
0
|
OFFICIAL MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
TITLES
|
39
|
3. 4
|
0
#statistics #Leo #Messi #Cristiano #Ronaldo #leaving #LaLiga #Spain
Leave a Reply