The group stage was not easy for the Argentine team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He debuted with a loss against Saudi Arabia and the outlook was really complicated. He was bound to beat Mexico and Poland and ended up doing it to finish in first place.
Despite the fact that the best football version of those led by Lionel Scaloni was not seen, the objective was achieved and now the data that left the first three matches of the competition is beginning to be known.
Incredible but real, the Albiceleste It was the team that ran the least in the group stage. In total there were 105 kilometers tours, although we can analyze this as a virtue rather than a shortcoming.
By having possession for longer and recovering it quickly, the players ran less, but better. Of the 16 classified to the round of 16, the one that ran the least after the Argentine team was Brazil.
The ranking is led by the United States, which in total ran 123 km. The second is Australia with 120 and the podium is completed by Iran with the same amount. It is not a surprise that the Australians are in this position: in the match against Argentina they proved to be a team that pushes a lot, that seeks to recover the ball quickly, but on many occasions they do not achieve it clearly. This was seen especially in the first half, when they managed to complicate the start and gave the players of Lionel Scaloni’s team a good headache.
