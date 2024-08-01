Venezuela’s presidential elections, which resulted in the controversial “re-election” of dictator Nicolás Maduro, are under intense criticism from the international community after the opposition accused the Chavista regime of gross manipulation of the results.

The Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), which brings together the main opponents and has as its representative the candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, has already published minutes from several polling stations, indicating González as the true winner of the election, challenging the official version.

In the early hours of Monday (29), the National Electoral Council (CNE), controlled by Chavismo, released its results based on 80% of the ballot boxes counted. According to the CNE, Maduro received 5,150,092 votes, which would correspond to 51.2% of the total, while González would have obtained 4,445,978 votes, or 44.2%. The other candidates received 462,704 votes, representing 4.6%. These numbers indicate that 10,058,774 votes were counted.

However, there is one detail that makes these results particularly suspicious: the exact precision of the percentages in relation to the total number of votes released. Argentine journalist Matías Mowszet was one of the first to point out this anomalynoting that the coincidence of the percentages released (51.20% for Maduro and 44.20% for González) with the exact number of votes is highly unlikely.

In elections with millions of votes, it is common for exact percentages to have more than one decimal place. For example, one would expect the results to show percentages such as 51.238% or 44.174%, which would then be rounded to 51.2% and 44.2%, respectively. However, the numbers released by the CNE correspond exactly to 51.20% and 44.20%, without the need for rounding.

This accuracy is statistically very rare. In an interview with People’s GazetteProfessor Daniel Victor Tausk, from the Institute of Mathematics and Statistics at the University of São Paulo (USP), highlighted that the probability of such a precise coincidence occurring naturally is tiny, “on the order of 1 in 10 million or even 1 in 100 million”, depending on the statistical model used. This could strongly suggest that the percentages were previously defined and the vote numbers were adjusted to match these percentages, raising suspicions about the legitimacy of the electoral process.

“The voter numbers that were released correspond exactly to the percentages that were reported: 51.2%, 44.2% and 4.6% of the total votes (after rounding to a whole number). It turns out that these percentages would be rounded to one decimal place and in this case this coincidence is quite extraordinary, considering a total of about 10 million votes. If the numbers were legitimate, this coincidence would have a probability of around 1 in 10 million or 1 in 100 million, depending on the model used for the calculation. What this strongly suggests is that these percentages with one decimal place were invented and then the corresponding voter numbers were calculated,” said Tausk.

In turn, journalist Mowszet suggested that, instead of the percentages having been calculated from the real votes, it appears that the votes were adjusted to fit the previously decided percentages, indicating a possible manipulation of the election results.

“There are two options: either it is a happy mathematical coincidence of the kind that we nerds love, or, on the other hand, to calculate the number of votes that would be attributed to each one [dos candidatos] (according to the percentages already decided previously), they did the math with a calculator,” said the Argentine.

In a post made on his Facebook account, Professor Tausk reaffirmed that the numbers released by the CNE are statistically improbable and that this raises strong suspicions of fraud.

“If it is true that these were the data officially released by the Venezuelan TSE [o CNE] so it’s kind of hard to deny that this is a fraud. The only other explanation I could accept is a reporting error, like someone typed the rounded percentages into a spreadsheet and calculated the corresponding vote numbers instead of typing the correct vote numbers and then calculating the percentages,” he wrote.

“[…] There is a crude fraud strategy that would certainly generate this type of result: the person who wants to defraud first invented the percentages 51.2%, 44.2% and 4.6% (with one decimal place, as would normally be disclosed, and adding up to 100%) and then calculated the corresponding vote numbers by applying these percentages to the total votes 10,058,774 (and then rounded to a whole number)”, wrote Tausk in the same publication.

Amid the chaos, the Venezuelan opposition continues to denounce what it considers an electoral farce and has released the results it has obtained from polling stations to support its claims that González was the true winner of the presidential race in many regions. Meanwhile, the CNE has not yet released or allowed independent entities to consult the election results.