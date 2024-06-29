Dina Mahmoud (Washington, London)

Weeks before the start of the US Republican Party General Conference, speculation is mounting in the halls of Republicans about the identity of the person who will be chosen by their presidential candidate, Donald Trump, to run with him in the race for the White House, for the position of Vice President.

On the sidelines of the ongoing preparations for the conference to be held in Wisconsin, sources close to Trump’s inner circle revealed that his team of assistants has intensified its efforts recently to identify the most likely figures to accompany him on the nomination ticket.

The sources said that although Trump believes that Americans will make their choice on polling day, based on their bias toward either him or his rival, Democratic President Joe Biden, he does not want to arouse the ire of voters by choosing any controversial candidate to compete for the position of representative.

According to the sources, the list, which includes the names of those likely to be nominated for Trump’s ticket, has been divided into three main categories, according to the chances of each of them, to participate in the upcoming electoral battle on the fifth of next November, shoulder to shoulder with the Republican candidate.

According to informed sources in the Republican election campaign, the first category of this list, which includes the politicians closest to running for the position of Representative, is headed by Doug Burgum, Governor of North Dakota, a businessman who is ranked among the wealthiest governors of American states, at the present time.

Observers pointed out that Burgum’s extensive experience in the field of energy enhances his chances of running in the elections with the Republican billionaire, who has previously confirmed that policies related to that file will be his top priorities if he wins the presidential elections.

But at the same time, they warned that the North Dakota governor may be subject to a lot of criticism, due to his internal policies in the state.

Other names in the same category include Republican Senator Marco Rubio, one of Trump’s opponents in the Republican primaries that preceded the 2016 presidential election, who is known for adopting policy positions very close to those of his former rival.

Although Rubio’s Cuban origin, as well as his cooperation with Trump as a foreign policy advisor during the latter’s presence in the White House, increase his chances of running for the position of Representative, he has not yet publicly expressed his desire to join the Republican ticket.

The Republican senator is also not a familiar face at rallies supporting the party’s presidential candidate, which prompted Trump, according to sources, to ask a Republican activist recently whether Rubio was interested in running for the ballot.

In addition to these two politicians, some do not rule out that Trump will resort to choosing James D. Vance, a senator from Ohio, to accompany him in the battle to return to the Oval Office, especially since he is one of the Republican candidate’s strongest supporters and one of the most efficient fundraisers in support of his campaign.

But De Vance’s young age, who will turn 40 next August, could greatly diminish his chances in this regard, given Trump’s traditional tendency to use seasoned politicians on his team.

The second category of Trump’s potential running mates is called the “emergency nominee category.”

Among the politicians listed are Senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, respectively, who are described as Republican hawks.

This category also includes Tim Scott, a member of the Senate from South Carolina, who hoped to become the first African-American Republican president in the history of the United States, before he withdrew from the primary race in favor of Trump, late last year.

According to a report published by the American newspaper “The New York Times” on its website, the third category of the list includes names less likely to be chosen by the Republican candidate, to compete to sit in the seat of Kamala Harris, current Vice President Biden.

Among these figures is retired neurosurgeon and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson, who worked during Trump’s presidency between 2017 and 2021, in addition to Republican Representative from New York State Elise Stefanik.