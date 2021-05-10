The State Vision Investigation Committee called on all Muslims in the UAE to investigate the sighting of the crescent of the month of Shawwal for this year 1442 AH, on the evening of Tuesday, the twenty-ninth of the current month of Ramadan, corresponding to May 11, 2021 AD. The committee called upon everyone who sees Al-Hilal to contact the number 026921166 to be directed to the nearest court to register his testimony. The Committee wished that God Almighty would restore the blessed month of Ramadan to the Arab and Islamic nation and the world at large, with goodness, Yemen and blessings.