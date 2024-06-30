It is a fact that the most used technology these days are cell phones, since it is like bringing a small computer everywhere, since you can send messages, use social networks, buy products and even be guided by the maps it offers us. Google. This leads to Mexico You can see anyone carrying one in their hand, and now it has been revealed in which cities in the country people are not allowed to use these.

Contrary to what one might think, the Mexico City (CDMX) is not the region with the highest use of smartphones in the country. According to the National Survey on Availability and Use of Information Technologies in Homes (ENDUTIH) 2023, is the north of Mexico where smartphone usage is highest.

Key findings:

1.- Northern Leadership:

– Baja California It stands out with the highest use of smartphones, reaching 89.4% of its population.

– Baja California Sur closely follows with 89.2%.

– CDMX ranks third with 88.3%.

– Jalisco It is in fourth place with 88.2%, increasing its percentage compared to the previous year.

2.- Other notable states:

– Tamaulipas: 87.4%

– Sinaloa: 86.6%

– Chihuahua: 86.6%

– Quintana Roo: 86.6%

3.- Regions with less use:

– Warrior: 74.5%

– Oaxaca: 70.8%

– Chiapas: 63.8%

Some additional information:

– Overall smartphone usage in Mexico has increased by 4% compared to 2020.

– Users of rental plans spend almost three times as much as those of prepaid plans.

– Smart TVs have overtaken laptops as the preferred device for connecting to the internet, driven by the rise of streaming.

The ENDUTIH 2023 provides a detailed look at technology use in Mexico, highlighting not only smartphone penetration, but also other emerging technological habits in the population. And while another powerful trend hits the market, it seems that in this country there will not be many changes until the leap in messaging is noticeable.

Via: IFT

Author’s note: It’s not like CDMX is far from reaching the top spot, but it is more surprising how dependent we are becoming on these devices. In the end, they serve an excellent communication function, so complaining is not very valid.