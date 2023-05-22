Since those who should do not explain what it is and what it can do @The league in cases of racism, we have tried to explain it to you, but you have not shown up for either of the two agreed dates that you requested yourself. Before criticizing and insulting @The leagueit is necessary… https://t.co/pLCIx1b6hS pic.twitter.com/eHvdd3vJcb

— Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) May 21, 2023