The league He is once again in the eye of the hurricane. Not because of the level of his matches, but because of a new episode of racism in the stands. During the matchday 35 match between Valencia and real Madrida group of pseudo-fans of the Naranjeros uttered racist insults against Vinicius Juniorone of the top figures of the merengue team.
After the insults received at Mestalla, the Brazilian forward attacked a Valencia player and saw the red card in added time. Through his social networks, Vini Jr. spoke about the situation he experienced this Sunday and went hard and headlong against the leaders of LaLiga for not doing something significant to end racism.
“The prize that the racists won was my expulsion! It’s not football, it’s LaLiga (…) It wasn’t the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in LaLiga. The competition thinks it’s normal , the Federation too and the rivals encourage him. I’m very sorry. The championship that belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi, today belongs to racists”
– Vinicius Junior
In another part of his statement, Vini Jr. indicated that Spain is a beautiful nation, but did not measure himself when it came to qualifying it as a “racist country.” In the final part of his publication, the Real Madrid striker left open the possibility of leaving the club in the summer market.
“Unfortunately, for everything that happens every week, I have no defense. Okay. But I am strong and I will go to the end against the racists. Even if it is far from here.”
– Vini Jr. on racism in La Liga
Through Twitter, Carlo Ancelotti also spoke about the attacks his player suffered this weekend. The Italian strategist described this as “a sad day” and asked the Spanish soccer authorities to take action on the matter and act forcefully against this type of demonstration.
“Racism cannot have a place in football or in society. No to racism anywhere”
– Carlo Ancelotti
Initially, the arbitration act did not include the racist insults against Vinicius due to an alleged computer error.
Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, has added fuel to the fire by directly bothering the player instead of showing solidarity with him, a miserable gesture if one takes into account that this is not the first time that Vini has received this type of insult.
