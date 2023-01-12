The UANL Tigers are in search of an attacker for the Clausura 2023 and the feline directive came out to clarify the rumors that there are surrounding the alleged interests in signings such as Diego Laínez Y santos erased.
In this way, last Wednesday, January 11, the rumors that have occurred in recent weeks were clarified.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The sports director of the San Nicolás de los Garza team, Anthony Sanchospoke to the media on the outskirts of the University Stadium to clarify everything that has been said about the great interest they have in the Colombian attacker who is in Germany with the eintracht frankfurtas well as with other players.
“Not just with him, we’ve talked to different (forwards), he’s in the options, we’ve always expressed it that way and right now we have to see how things go. We’re looking for quality players, that’s the process, the negotiations”
– Anthony Sancho.
Although the auriazul manager refused to answer which of the footballers “Not Trained in Mexico” would be the one sacrificed to give him space in case he was santos erased or other foreign item. And he reiterated that this decision will be taken calmly.
“We are looking for an option that reinforces the team up front, as we have always said we have two or three options, we are in the process, there is always speculation and we have until the end of this month,” he added.
On this occasion, he was also questioned about the supposed interest of Diego Laínez to repatriate him, after he has not had a good time in Europe and given the possibility of returning to Betis after passing through the braga From Portugal.
“Right now is the time for rumors, I think that Mexican players of that quality are always interesting for all the clubs, not just for us. The truth is that they are players that are always interesting, they are national team players, Mexicans, who would come to contribute to any club. I think there is always an interest, ”he indicated.
Finally, Anthony Sancho He assured that there are several of his footballers who are wanted by other clubs, but for now they will not think of releasing a player until they are certain of a new incorporation.
in such a way that, Jordy Caicedohe will continue working with the club until his new destination is defined, after not having entered into plans in the team he leads Diego Cocca.
#statements #Tigres #board #European #reinforcements #probing
Leave a Reply