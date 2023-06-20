This Monday the departure of the coach was made official Diego Cocca of the Mexican team. Despite having won third place in the Nations League 1-0 against Panama, it seems that the defeat suffered in the semifinal against the United States hit home.
Now, the interim strategist who will take the reins of the national team will be Jaime Lozanowho will be in charge of the Mexican team for the 2023 Oroo Cup games.
It was through a video of the president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, Juan Carlos Rodriguezwhere the appointment of the former soccer player was announced.
“35 months after the start of the World Cup at our home, I made the decision to appoint Jaime Lozano as interim technical director to face the Gold Cup. I thank him for agreeing to lead the team from here to the end of the tournament. The players know you and love you well, Jaime. Several of them were part of the Tokyo Olympic process”mentioned the commissioner of the FMF.
On the other hand, Juan Carlos Rodríguez spoke about the fact that “soccer is more than a business,” announcing that it has “failed” since the past.
“To the owners of the teams with whom I have had personal meetings in recent weeks, I want to say something very important: I know of your enthusiasm, of your investment to make soccer in Mexico possible, but that is no longer enough, the Soccer is more than a business, it is a heritage that also belongs to the fans and we have all failed them. Not just now, but for a long time.
“We have failed the fans, to whom I want to say to the eyes that we will represent it as it deserves, that we are going to work at the desks as much as on the pitch, that we are not going to leave any playing area without checking and no planning area, each one in what touches us. We will not allow us to forget what it is to wear the National Team shirt”sentenced the commissioner.
