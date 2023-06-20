The message of the FMF commissioner, Juan Carlos Rodríguez is STRONG.

The problem is that the CRISIS of the National Teams🇲🇽 is far beyond DT.

The owners and managers have been making bad decisions for years and that has to change as soon as possible.

pic.twitter.com/5EUGBbViJt

– León Lecanda 🦁 (@Leonlec) June 19, 2023