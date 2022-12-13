Argentina thrashed and defeated Croatia 3-0 in the first semifinal of the Qatar 2022 World Cup to advance to the grand final next Sunday, December 18, which will be held at the Lusail Stadium. The Argentine team played a great game tactically and dominated the Croatian team from start to finish with Lionel Messi intractable every time he had the ball at his feet and Julián Álvarez in a state of grace.
Immediately after the final whistle, the Argentine captain declared: “This group is very intelligent, they know how to read the moments of each game. Scaloni said it: they know how to suffer when they have to suffer and have the ball when they have to.” Referring to the great work of the coaching staff in the run-up to the game that seemed like a very busy match. In addition, the football leader of this team added about what he is experiencing in this World Cup: “I feel many things, it is very exciting to see all this. Seeing the people, the family throughout the World Cup was something incredible. Let’s go for it last game, which was what we wanted.”
“Argentina is, once again, in the world final. Enjoy!”
– Lionel Messi
While Nicolás Tagliafico, who played for Marcos Acuña’s suspension, shone on the left flank, playing a great game and completely nullifying the right side of the Croatian attack. The French Lyon defender in a message to the Argentine fans said: “We ask the people to continue supporting us because we are going to continue giving everything. We want to bring the Cup to our country.”
Another who went through the media just after the match was Cristian “Cuti” Romero and the defender who works for Tottenham commented on how special it will be to play a world final with the Argentina National Team shirt. While his teammate from behind, Nicolás Otamendi highlighted the atmosphere in the group saying: “We are strong as a group, that is what is important. We had the hope of reaching the final. Now we will try to give our best to achieve our goal.”
On the other hand, the one who also had contact with the media was Rodrigo de Paul who was excited but already focused on what will be the most important game of his career so far. The Atlético de Madrid midfielder declared: “We had a lot of faith, we came from being champions of America. This team gave a sample of what it is capable of”
Now, Argentina, hand in hand with a phenomenal version of Lionel Messi, will seek its third world title in its history and will once again play a World Cup final after what happened in Brazil 2014. Anything can happen with Lionel Messi on your team .
#statements #Argentine #players #qualifying #Qatar #World #Cup #Final
Leave a Reply