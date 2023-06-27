Monterey seeks to rearm to contend for the title of the MX League in the Apertura 2023 tournament. The team led by Fernando Ortiz will seek to reach the final and add their sixth league title the following semester. This will be a real acid test for the new board headed by José Antonio Noriega, which will have to show that it is up to the challenge.
More news about the Liga MX transfer market:
Although Rayados has managed to renew elements such as Jesús Gallardo and Celso Ortiz, the Sultana del Norte team has not been able to add reinforcements. Although names like those of Alexis Sanchez, Lucas MouraAyoze Perez and Oliver Torresthe directive has not confirmed any registration for the Opening 2023.
Noriega, sports president of Rayados, traveled to Europe in search of signing a world-class reinforcement. However, upon his return to Mexico, the “Tato” reported that although the talks are advanced, the negotiation is not yet closed.
“(About the reinforcement of the Monterrey bomb at the Apertura 2023) Tied up? No. When it’s tied up, we wouldn’t have a reason not to let them know, but we’re ahead of schedule, I think it’s good (…) Yes, very formal and very direct with some Candidates to be reinforcements for the club with the circumstance of what I have already told you about, that being quality people is our priority and with the mismatch of calendars between Mexico and Europe, we have to be patient.”
– Jose Antonio Noriega
The manager of Rayados has stated that the ‘bomb’ of the team for the Apertura 2023 will be someone who will give an ‘added value’ to the current squad and who will be a quality element.
#statements #Tato #Noriega #reinforcements #Monterrey #AP2023
Leave a Reply