The participation of the Mexican teams in the League Cup 2023once the elimination of Club de Fútbol Monterrey was consummated in the semifinals of the international competition against Nashville SC for 2-0.
After the end of the match, the coach of the Sultana del Norte team, Fernando Ortizappeared before the media where he accepted that the defeat was deserved for those of the Gang.
“Games are won with goals. At times we were superior, but not clear. They played a great game, I admit it and I congratulate them”
– Fernando Ortiz.
The Argentine coach said he was proud of his coaches, who left everything on the field, despite the long journeys.
“I’m grateful for the squad that I have, they delivered in this cup. I’m calm. The team tried, but we made some mistakes and we paid dearly for it,” he added.
About a new failure for him in his career, the young strategist mentioned being calm despite the fact that the press tries to polemicize his situation.
“This is football. They always have something to say. I am calm with the work I do. They can always find a hair in the egg. This is so, it is part of my profession,” he said.
He anticipated that he will do some rotations on Saturday, when Monterrey meets the Philadelphia Union in the match for third place in the League Cup.
“We will face it in the same way, very seriously. I still don’t know who is going to play. It is very possible that it will rotate”, he concluded.
