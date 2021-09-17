Monterrey has not been able to cope in a better way this decisive week in its season. The team led by Javier Aguirre beat Cruz Azul in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League by a score of 1-4 (5-1 aggregate) and secured their place in the final of the continental tournament. Rayados will be able to round out his good step this Sunday, September 19 in the Classic Regio against Tigres.
On day 9 of the Grita México 2021 tournament, the Albiazules will host the UANL team at the Steel Giant. The ‘Vasco’ team showed its best football performance in the duel against the Blue Machine and will reach the commitment against the felines in great physical shape and with a mental boost.
Rogelio Funes Mori was one of the most outstanding Rayados players in the victory against the cement workers at the Azteca Stadium.
After the victory against the capital’s team, Funes Mori made statements for the Classic Regio. “This was the first step. We already gave it well, now the classic is coming and it will be nice, on our court, with our people, it will be very nice,” declared the ‘Melllizo’ after Monterrey’s resounding victory against Cruz Azul .
Regarding the final of the Concachampions, in which he will face Club América, the forward of the Mexican National Team considered that Monterrey will fight to keep the title and that they will seek to keep the Concacaf title at home.
“This club demands to fight all the tournaments we play, this was a goal, the shortest, the most recent, and well, we are happy to be in another Final, it will be in our house and hopefully with our people we can give it the back, “added Funes Mori.
