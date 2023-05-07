After the elimination of Deportivo Cruz Azul in the playoff against Atlas by 0-1, the coach of the Machine, Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti He assured that he felt embarrassed at a press conference, because despite the fact that he took the team in the penultimate position and put them until the playoffs, they expected to give more competition.
For this Monday, the Brazilian strategist will meet with the celestial directors to make the pertinent evaluations and begin to prepare for the next contest.
“”I would like to have the team in the first places, as the institution and the fans deserve. It is one of the big four. I made the commitment and knew the squad I had. Disappointment and sporting embarrassment is very great. We feel very bad.”
– Ricardo Ferretti.
“It is difficult to talk about the word failure. I interpret it as when you have the opportunity to do something and you don’t try. I think that the word failure is often used here because you did not achieve the expected result. If so, I am Agreed. It seeks to make a more in-depth analysis,” he added.
Likewise, the Brazilian coach hopes to solve the problem of the lack of goals in the team.
“The goal we received is a good move from the rival, but then we had almost 100 minutes to match. We created the chances, but we weren’t accurate. We missed the goal. The disappointment is great. It didn’t reach us,” he said.
In the same way, ferretti He assured that he understands the annoyance of the fans, but asked that they not stop supporting and promised them more joy for the coming tournament.
“Promising doesn’t cost anything. It has to be achieved. The fans have every right to demand, boo and shout. What we want is that the next tournament they have more satisfaction than disappointment,” he said.
