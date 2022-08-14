Finally, after several weeks of negotiations, the new central defender of Deportivo Cruz Azul, Ramiro Funes Moriis ready to make his debut in the Apertura 2022 tournament of Mexican soccer with the Machine on the corresponding day 8 against the Red Devils of Toluca.
Likewise, the ‘Twin’ knows his responsibility as a reinforcement for the celestial defense, because he knows that the fans have great expectations of his presence in the team and he expressed it in the press conference prior to the confrontation,
“One takes responsibility in the sense of adapting quickly to the group, training well. I get to know my teammates, although one already has a notion, I already know some players. As long as positive results are given, one will adapt to what the team wants coach. Cruz Azul has conceded a lot of goals but that’s not to say they’re bad defensively because the other teams also have their players. I can help the team and this isn’t just about one player.”
– Ramiro FunesMori.
“I want to help the team with my experience, the results have not been positive for the team, they are nothing more than streaks. We are prepared to face the leader at the weekend,” he added.
The defender pointed out his knowledge of Mexican soccer and did not hide his enthusiasm for measuring himself against the Red Devils, who are the current leaders of the general classification.
“If I have to play, I will be psyched up to play. From where I touch. We face the leader of the tournament, an extra motivation to face him and I think it will be a nice match. TheY play very good. There are always revenges. There is nothing more beautiful than playing against the leader and showing that we are here to fight up there”, he indicated.
“Here we have to go game by game first and then we will talk about the double date. Mentalized to get the points this weekend. You win a game and you get up there. All the teams are close by. Always think positive. We really want revenge. Very motivated to play this weekend’s match”, he assured.
Likewise, the Argentine footballer assured that playing in Aztec football was a goal he had in mind for a long time, as well as measuring himself against his brother’s team Roger.
“I think football is the same all over the world. I have had to play everywhere and soccer is competitive. In other places the intensity, different factors. Liga MX has always been colorful, rich soccer, with very good players. It has its potential. I am excited and it was one of my dreams, just like playing with my brother, ”he said.
