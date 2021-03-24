The former presidents of the Government Mariano Rajoy and José María Aznar, in January 2015. JAVIER SORIANO / AFP

The former presidents of the Government José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy testify this Wednesday as witnesses in the trial on box b of the PP, which worked while both were party presidents. In what will undoubtedly be the day of greatest political tension in the hearing, both will be questioned as witnesses as to whether they knew about the parallel accounting that Álvaro Lapuerta and Luis Bárcenas handled for 19 years, and which was fed by donations from businessmen. The ex-treasurer Bárcenas has directly accused them of being aware of the handling of these funds, the existence of which the former presidents have previously publicly disregarded, as this Tuesday the former general secretaries of the PP Francisco Álvarez-Cascos, Javier Arenas, did before the judge and Dolores de Cospedal.

The statement of the two former presidents of the Government will be the highlight of a week in which the court will hear the testimony of those who made up the PP staff between 1990 and 2009, the years in which box b functioned reflected in the Bárcenas papers. But neither Aznar nor Rajoy will make the walk in front of the cameras on the way to the National Court nor will they sit at the witnesses’ desk, since they will appear by videoconference and thus avoid an image that the party that Pablo Casado now leads does not want.

The first to do so (the scheduled start time is 12.00) will be José María Aznar, who led the PP during 14 of the years in which black accounting was in operation. Aznar – President of the Government between 1996 and 2004, and of PP from 1990 to 2003 – has stated on several occasions that he never knew anything about the management of Lapuerta and Bárcenas between 1990 and 2004, when he led the PP. This is how he has answered every time he has been asked about it, but has never done so in the presence of a judge. “I say that there is no b-box of the Popular Party, I affirm it,” he said on September 18, 2018 in the investigation commission of Congress opened for the alleged illegal financing of his party.

Rajoy, for his part, will have to talk again about the case that cost him the presidency of the Government, as a result of the motion of censure won by Pedro Sánchez, in June 2018, after the first sentence of the Gürtel case. Aznar’s successor has always denied that he had collected the bonuses that appear in the papers. As president of the PP, he was the one who promoted Barcenas to the position of national treasurer and kept him, when he was already charged, with the highest salary in the entire organization.

The version held by Rajoy is the opposite of that of Bárcenas, who in his statement on March 8 declared that many of those who were popular leaders, such as Rajoy, received bonuses. Among other recipients, in addition to Rajoy, he listed Cascos, Arenas, Cospedal, Jaime Mayor Oreja, Federico Trillo, Ángel Acebes and Rodrigo Rato. As he said, except for the last two, to whom he never gave the amounts in hand, he said, it was Lapuerta, “to the rest, on occasion, I have given them the envelope with what was theirs.”

One of the documents of the so-called Bárcenas papers, in which the former treasury of the PP noted an alleged double accounting that the Popular Party had and that he controlled.

The main leaders of the PP between 1990 and 2009 enjoyed various official salaries with their corresponding personal income tax withholdings. But Bárcenas maintains that in addition to those salaries that the party – or the institutions where they were – paid them there was an opaque “bonus” to the treasury that they received each quarter, an average of 24,000 euros per year. None of the leaders who received that money would have committed a tax offense by not declaring it because the fee defrauded is much less than 200,000 euros. That is one of the reasons why the judicial investigation did not stop at the bonuses to the leadership of the PP, because they did not involve any criminal offense. That is why it was not thoroughly investigated and the beneficiaries always vehemently denied it.

However, this same Tuesday, former deputies Jaime Ignacio del Burgo and Eugenio Nasarre have confirmed that they received the money collected in the parallel accounting that the popular ex-treasurer Luis Bárcenas took in his own hand. Pío García-Escudero, former president of the Senate, has also been recognized in the Bárcenas papers.