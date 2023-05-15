Chivas de Guadalajara He got his pass to the semifinals of the tournament Closing 2023 of Liga MX after beating Atlas by the slightest difference at the Akron Stadium. El Rebaño Sagrado tied the overall score with the red and black, but advanced to the next phase of the league due to their better position in the general table.
Veljko Paunovic’s team suffered until the last minute, but achieved the goal and will now face America club in a new edition of the National Classic. One of the figures in this important victory for Chivas, without a doubt, was Antonio Briseño. The central defender had an almost perfect game and behaved up to the challenge.
‘Pollo’ Briseño started as a starter in the second leg of the quarterfinals against the Zorros and formed the center back together with Gilberto ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda, author of the only goal of the match. The 29-year-old defender was very effective and concentrated in his coverage, and provided solidity to Chivas de Guadalajara’s defensive line.
His great performance did not go unnoticed by the red and white fans and the media. For some analysts, Briseño played the best game of his career with the Flock, while for others this was the best match of his entire career.
At the end of the match, a moved Briseño spoke about Chivas de Guadalajara’s qualification to the Clausura 2023 semifinals.
“I prepared myself, we prepared ourselves for this game. Many times you don’t come playing for whatever reason, but you have to be here. We are a very united group and you have to think about the next opponent, which is América (…) That game direct that they have (Atlas) you have to compete, divide it and burst and that is my forte. With the team’s strategy we nullified the rival, in the end we no longer had legs and they beat us one or the other. You have to suffer sometimes.”
– Antonio Briseño with Claro Sports
Likewise, the defender thanked the Chivas fans for their support during the Clásico Tapatío and was emotional after they chanted his name in the stadium.
“I have nothing but gratitude to the fans who have given themselves one hundred and we have to return it on the field. I break my soul, I kill myself for this team.”
– Antonio Briseno
Finally, the “Chicken” indicated that the series against America will be competed, but that the Sacred Flock is going step by step toward the final.
