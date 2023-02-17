After several years of being behind his signing, Chivas de Guadalajara was finally able to hire Víctor Guzmán for the Clausura 2023 Liga MX tournament. The midfielder who emerged from the basic forces of the Sacred Flock has had an immediate impact on his return to Chiverío. In six games played this semester, ‘El Pocho’ has four goals and one assist.
The former player from Pachuca has become a vital piece for Veljko Paunovic and has become the leader that the rojiblanco team needed. Chivas de Guadalajara is currently in fifth position in the general table, with 12 points, the product of three wins, three draws and one loss.
Although it is still early to assess the scope of the project by Paunovic and Fernando Hierro, the rojiblanco team has shown improvements compared to previous tournaments and their fans dream of being at the top of the table. After the victory against Xolos de Tijuana, Víctor Guzmán took responsibility and made a commitment to the fans.
“This is teamwork. Fortunately, I’m the one who is taking the penalties right now, but I’m left with the courage that the entire team had. From those who had to start, to those who came on the bench. This is for them, for their families, for the fans, the board that deserves it so much. As I said at the beginning, we have to take this institution to where it deserves”
– Victor Guzman
Chivas de Guadalajara will visit Pumas in a match on matchday 8 of the Clausura 2023. The rojilbancos have gone four games without defeat and Universidad Nacional has the same number of games without winning.
#statements #Pocho #Guzmán #excite #rojiblanca #fans
Leave a Reply