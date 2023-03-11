The Club Deportivo Guadalajara suffered its second setback in the current Clausura 2023 tournament and it is that the Puebla Strip beat them by the minimum difference 1-0 in their visit to the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, in this way the Sacred Flock will arrive with a defeat to the National Classic next weekend at Akron Stadium.
Faced with this situation, the captain of the rojiblanco team, Victor ‘Pocho’ Guzman He did not hesitate to turn on the National Classic and issue a warning to Club América. The rojiblancos midfielder assures that the azulcremas “they are going to suffer” and “We are not looking for who did it for us, but who is going to pay for it”:
After the match in the mixed zone, the player spoke to the media where he issued some warnings to the Azulcrema team prior to their confrontation on the following day.
“Of course, America is going to suffer, the way the boys are playing, as I told you and I will repeat it again, I am so proud of all my teammates. Both of those who started and those who entered as a change, they all cracked up, we all ran from back to front. They had one of hers and took advantage of it. We had too many plays, we always produce, if we continue playing the way we play today, surely all the results from here on out will be very favourable”, he pointed out.
The Guadalajara team lost a streak of seven games without defeat and four consecutive victories against Puebla. Now him Pocho Guzman agrees with his coach, asking that they focus on the National Classic.
“We have made that illusion to the fans, because of how they delivered today. We are in privileged positions, we had a setback, I am happy with how we played, not satisfied with the result. Now, what happened stays here, we are focused on El Clásico, our next rival. We have to go out and win. We are not looking for who did it for us, but who is going to pay for it ”, he added.
“Continue working in the same way, we are the one who directs the game for 90 minutes. They had one and took advantage of it, now leave this behind, focused on the Clásico”
– Victor Guzman.
