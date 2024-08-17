The new coach of the Monterrey Football Club, Martin Demichelisarrived in Mexico to take the reins of the Sultana del Norte team, the Argentine arrived at noon on Friday, August 16 in the city of Puebla to watch from a box at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium the match between Puebla and Rayados, corresponding to Matchday 16 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament.
Before watching the match that ended 1-2 in favor of the Gang, the Argentine coach made some statements regarding his arrival in Mexico to lead the Monterrey team.
“I’m very happy to be on Mexican soil, to have joined my group. I said it from the first day I got to know this institution more closely, with ‘Tato’ Noriega, with Héctor Lara, that it is a real pleasure, a great honor to be able to join this great institution, a city that I know lives and breathes soccer, that has a need to win,” he said.
“We know the demands that the institution has, that the fans have on the team, it is one of the many things that attracted me to being able to come here. The great challenge is to be able to respect the institutional growth, giving representation and identity to the team. Each coach has his nuances, we will try as soon as possible to be able to give him ours, but we will try to be the protagonist,” he said.
The strategist knows about the hundreds of historic Argentine players who have passed through the Albiazul institution and made this clear by mentioning several of them who have left their mark.
Those of us who are passionate about this profession watch football in all parts of the world and there has always been something, a connection, or something that linked Monterrey to Argentine football because so many footballers have passed through here like Guille Franco, José Basanta, Rogelio Funes Mori, Matías Kranevitter. The four guys who are here. Esteban Andrada, Jorge Rodríguez, Maxi Meza, Germán Berterame. I know the squad,” he said.
