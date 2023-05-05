Diego Cocca has only three games as coach of the Mexican team, however, it has already become clear to the Argentine that the fans are in zero tolerance mode, as they are fed up with the lousy performance and worse results that El Tri has offered in recent two years. For this reason, despite being at the beginning of his management, the bulk of the fans demand a positive performance and triumphs from now on.
Despite this pressure, Cocca understands that he is only at the stage of testing players and defining his long-term working group. Within these opportunities that are being given to different names, it was expected that both Víctor Guzmán and Eduardo Javier López, two pieces that are among the most prominent in their position, could have already had a call from the Tri coach. However, this fact has not materialized and has caught the attention of Luis Chávez, a key man for Diego Martín and who recognizes the talent of both, since they have shared the field countless times.
“Yes, the truth is that it does (the absence of Pocho surprises him). Now also with the issue of Chofis who had been making goals and assists, it did surprise me, but the truth is that I don’t know what parameters they take to call us to the National Team, but They are two players who could help us a lot.”
– Luis Chavez
Beyond what Luis or other selected players can say about it, neither of the two footballers is, nor will they be, on Cocca’s immediate radar.
