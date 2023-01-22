The team of the eagles of america remains submerged in a crisis. So far this year they have not been able to win and last Saturday they ended up drawing 2-2 against Puebla.
With this result, those led by coach Fernando Ortiz achieved their third tie in a row so far in Clausura 2023. In this regard, the former player from La Franja and now azulcrema, Israel Reyesmentioned that despite the adversity, the team is united.
“Obviously results are expected at the club, but it’s about always being united because at the end of the day we support each other”he commented in the media attention corridor of the American team, after last night’s game.
For his part, ‘Tano’ Ortíz felt calm after the game despite the result, detailing that América always sought the third goal.
“I relax I did not see at any time in the game, we went to look for the third goal, to look for more, we left two central defenders and we did not defend the ball set pieces, I don’t think the players have relaxed”. asserted.
America The tournament began with a 0-0 draw against Querétaro, for the second date they drew 2-2 with Toluca and closed matchday 3 with a score of 2-2 against Puebla. Now, they are preparing for the game next Saturday, when they look for their first victory of the tournament, again at home and against Mazatlán.
