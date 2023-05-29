There is no total certainty of what is coming for America for the following year. The reality is that the team from the Coapa nest had never considered the possibility of losing to Chivas in the semifinals, a result that triggered the departure of Fernando Ortiz and the club’s annoyance with the bulk of its squad, since if Although not all players are considered transferable, the board does intend to listen to offers for each and every one of them.
One of the names on limbo is that of Diego Valdés. The Chilean has been one of the most outstanding both in the regular semester and in the league for the La Noria team, however, for weeks it has been known that he has clubs in Europe on the way that are interested in his possible signing for the summer . For this reason, the club could accept as long as an offer from him arrives. However, the Chilean has broken the silence and has sent a message that could clarify his future.
The Chilean affirms that the fall in the Azteca stadium against the hated rival still hurts, however, he makes it clear that the revenge will come. “It is still not believed but it is accepted, I will keep trying a thousand times, let’s go,” said the soccer player. A speech that can be interpreted in different ways but that makes it clear when his mind is focused on returning with the team de Coapa to search for the Liga MX title.
