Tigres defeated Motagua from Honduras in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League. In this way, the UANL team got oxygen after hitting a losing streak in Liga MX. In their last five matches in the local league, the cats have four losses and just one win.
After the victory by the slightest difference against the Catracha squad, Marco Antonio ‘Chima’ Ruiz spoke about what this result represents for the next commitments. The Mexican strategist, harshly criticized by a sector of the fans and the media in Nuevo León, indicated that his squad is regaining confidence after the bad streak.
“In all aspects, winning gives a lot of confidence, but beyond that, I told the guys in the previous talk that more than finding a win for them to regain their confidence, they had to go out with confidence: trust in their teammate and in the work we are doing is well done”
– ‘Chima’ Ruiz in conference
Tigres will seek to have an almost perfect closing in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX in order to aspire to qualify directly for the league. The cats are currently in seventh position in the general table with 21 units, three points behind Club América, a team that is in fourth place.
The UANL team still has to face Mazatlán FC, Querétaro, Puebla and León. The second leg of the Concachampions quarterfinal duel will be played on Thursday, April 13, at the Estadio Universitario.
