Tigres fell surprisingly against Mazatlán in a match on day 14 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The UANL team looked ineffective on attack and fragile defensively, and the league team beat them at home. The pressure begins to grow match by match and the Nuevo León squad is entering a deep crisis.
Marco Antonio Ruiz, Tigres’ technical director, has been singled out by the fans and the media as the main person responsible for the situation the team is experiencing. In their last six games, the Monterrey team has five losses, four in a row. Things inside the institution are red hot and the board could make a tough decision in the following hours.
After the duel against Mazatlán FC, the Mexican strategist offered a press conference and spoke about the bad streak that Tigres is going through and accepted that he, as a coach, is the number one person responsible for the adverse results that the club is experiencing.
“The only one responsible for this is me, I assume the responsibility that falls to me, but I will continue insisting and working because the reality is that it is not enough for us”
– ‘Chima’ Ruiz in conference
The still coach of Tigres indicated that his team “fights and gets in”, but also that it has made mistakes and the definition has failed. “It hasn’t caught up with us, we still have chances and we’re going to play until the end to qualify and in the other tournament (Concachampions)”, said ‘Chima’.
