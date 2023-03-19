Since the arrival of Marco Antonio “Chima” Ruiz On the bench of the Tigres UANL, the San Nicolás de los Garza team has accumulated five consecutive games without winning at home in the Clausura 2023 tournament, so questions about its continuity have not been long in coming.
And it is that this weekend the disaster was even worse since he lost the Clásico Regio against his staunch rival, the Monterrey Football Club, but despite this, the Mexican strategist has no doubts about his continuity in the university team.
“You have doubts, I don’t. I have felt support and I dedicate myself to working. What I have to do is convince the players. The group is united, strong and I like to talk about realities, since we are in the next Concachampions phase and at the top of the table””
– Marco Antonio Ruiz.
The Aztec coach considered that the gang did not deserve to lose this weekend, since the difference was a great goal from louis romo and the shortcuts of Stephen Andrada.
“I am hurt, like the whole team; the result does not reflect what was done on the field, we did not deserve the result. You have to turn the situation around; It hurts us, because in the Clásicos you have to go out to win and I am sorry for the fans, who always support them ”, he indicated.
After the multiple failures in the auriazul team’s offense, the coach has stated that the team’s problem has been forcefulness.
“The team generates, it has an arrival, we still need to put it in and it’s a matter to work on. I’m not going to make excuses for anything, but we have to insist, we have detected things to improve and make the players see that there is no need to doubt” “
– Marco Antonio Ruiz.
