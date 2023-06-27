This Sunday June 25, tigers defeated Pachuca by score of 2-1 and kept the title of Champion of Champions. The UANL team got its second title during the time of Robert Dante Siboldi and will arrive at Apertura 2023 as the team to beat.
Last semester was a real roller coaster for the cats. Tigres had three technical directors, could not reach the final of the Concacaf Champions League and had to go to the playoffs to qualify for the league. However, at the right time, the university team recovered their memory and got their eighth title of MX League.
After achieving the title of Champion of Champions, Andre Pierre GignacTigres’ top all-time scorer, gave an interview to the TUDN network and sent a direct message to the detractors of the feline club.
“That gives us strength. It makes us want to shut up, but for us, in our role, it’s normal. They want to sell, it’s publicity, this team sells. You have to say things as they are: they sell because they’ve won a lot, they’re used to win and when they don’t win they throw us away”
– André Pierre Gignac at TUDN
The legendary French forward pointed out that Tigres players always want to show on the pitch that they are capable of doing things well.
Gignac affirmed that although they are not spiteful and everything is part of the show, they do want to “shut up some little mouths” after the constant criticism they receive from some media and other clubs.
