The Spanish midfielder Alvaro Fidalgo, stood up and took responsibility for the elimination of Club América in the Clausura 2023 semifinal against Club Deportivo Guadalajara, after his expulsion was decisive. The Iberian player was sent off at minute 63 when the score was favorable for the Eagles after a strong challenge to Fernando Beltranwho could not hold out with 10 men against Guadalajara, who tied their pass to the final.
“I already told everyone in the locker room, I am the number 1 person responsible for the elimination, a mistake. It is the first time they have sent me off, I had never made an entry like this in my life. I do not understand, no matter how much I think about it “I don’t know why. I didn’t even dare to look my teammates in the face because I feel that the elimination is all mine, all of it. Neither ‘Tano’, nor the prez, nor any of my teammates. We had a controlled game and It’s all mine, no matter how much my teammates want to get it out of my head, I don’t know how I’m going to do it”, said the Spaniard on the verge of tears.
“”I arrived here two years ago, the club changed my life. No one but me was indebted for everything they gave me. The 14th did not arrive, today I felt the moment, with Diego’s (Valdés) goal, that this was coming and I feel like I threw it all away***””
– Alvaro Fidalgo.
fidalgo He expressed that he does not know how he can get out of this situation, because beyond the fact that it is about football, the entry against Fernando Beltran It will remain etched in the fans.
“Obviously I see everything wrong, I don’t think you can get anything out of all this. Apologies are useless after a mistake like this. Responsible number 1, I can’t say more. I know it is difficult for this to be forgiven no matter how much it is football, I know that this will always be recorded here. Let’s wait and see how this is overcome, how we can get out of here”.
