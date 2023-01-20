Alexis Vega suffered an injury that alerted everyone at Chivas de Guadalajara during the matchday 2 match against Atlético de San Luis. Due to the soccer player’s grimace of pain, the worst was initially feared: a new ligament injury. The forward of the Mexican National Team left the field of play on a stretcher and in tears.
After doing the corresponding studies, the Sacred Flock ruled out a ligament injury. The player underwent surgery because he required “a meniscus cut” and his recovery time would be between six and eight weeks.
If there are no relapses and everything goes as expected, Vega could return to the pitch in mid-March and have the chance to play the National Classic against America.
The forward sent a message through social networks in which he thanked the fans who were aware of his situation and affirmed that he will return stronger. “Thank God everything went as we expected and I’ll be back sooner than I imagined. Thank you all for your messages of support,” said the Chivas de Guadalajara striker.
After his participation in the 2022 World Cup, there were various rumors about the possible departure of Alexis Vega to European soccer. However, the Mexican attacker rejected an offer, since, according to his words, the proposal was that he spend six months on trial with a club and, if he did not meet expectations, he would have to return to play for another Mexican soccer team. .
Vega scored a goal on matchday 1 of the Clausura 2023, against Rayados de Monterrey.
#statements #Alexis #Vega #learning #diagnosis #injury
Leave a Reply