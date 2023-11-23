The Tigres UANL are the current champions of Mexican soccer and the experienced Brazilian midfielder, Rafael Cariocait is clear, for that reason all the teams want to defeat the monarch and prevent them from going for the two-time championship.
The multi-time champion with the felines knows the quality of the Auriazul squad and is confident that the team has what it takes to win the title again and be the fourth two-time champion team in the history of short tournaments within Aztec football.
“The truth is that yes (I see the two-time championship as viable), we are fully capable of winning again, we know that it is very complicated because everyone wants to beat the champion, we are the current champion and the teams come with more desire against us, but we have a group of experienced players and we are going with everything”
– Rafael Carioca.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The South American soccer player did not like the break that the teams classified directly to the quarterfinals have had, since from the last day of the regular phase until the day of the Liguilla arrives, almost three weeks will pass due to the FIFA and Play Date. In, which may well have repercussions in terms of the pace of play.
“It affects a lot, all the teams that qualified directly, I had never seen that in my life, stopped for 17 days… At Tigres we are training well, the week was very productive, two friendlies, I think we are concentrated, focused on the main objective “We know that Puebla is always very complicated for us,” he noted.
The San Nicolás de los Garza team will face Club Puebla in the quarterfinals, the first leg will be this Wednesday, November 29 and the second leg will be on Saturday, December 2.
#statement #Rafael #Carioca #Tigres #UANL #prior #Liguilla