The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that all the attacks of the Ukrainian army towards Nikolaev were thwarted and more than 130 Ukrainian soldiers were killed.

She noted that the Russian army bombed the Ukrainian army command centers and energy facilities in the Kyiv and Kharkiv regions, with high-precision weapons.

In Krasno Liman, Russian forces confronted Ukrainian forces, incurring heavy losses in life and equipment, which included more than 120 Ukrainian soldiers and the destruction of 5 armored combat vehicles, 4 pickup trucks and 4 cars.

The Russian air-space forces have also targeted, during the past hours, dozens of points where Ukrainian forces are stationed, in addition to military equipment and mechanisms, and downed a Ukrainian Su-24 fighter and 15 drones.

Russian military advance in Bakhmut

Britain said on Friday that Russian-backed forces have made tactical advances in the past three days towards the center of the strategic town of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, and are likely to push into villages south of the town.

Bakhmut is located on a major road that leads to the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

The British Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence bulletin that the special military group known as the “Wagner Group” is likely to remain heavily involved in the fighting in Bakhmut.

The ministry stated that Russia continued its offensive operations in the center of the Donbass region and was making “extremely slow” progress.