In view of the increasing crimes against women, the Center has to issue advisory to the states. In the Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh, the police denied the gangrape, even when the victim had given a statement before the magistrate dying. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has clearly stated that in such cases the statement made immediately before dying cannot be dismissed on the ground that it has not been filed before the magistrate. The Center also said that investigations into rape cases should be completed in two months. The Ministry said that in such cases, the registration of FIR should not be done. ‘Zero FIR’ can be lodged even if it is not the case of the police station area concerned.

Center cited the decision of IPC and Supreme CourtEmphasizing the statement given at the time of the victim’s death, the Supreme Court order is also cited in the advisory. Referring to the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and CrPC, the States / UTs have been counted as points of necessary action against crimes against women in advisory. This includes filing FIRs, gathering forensic evidence, completing investigations in two months and using a national database of sex offenders.

Big things about MHA Advisory

It is mandatory to file an FIR in the event of a cognizable offense. There is also a provision of ‘zero FIR’ in the law (if the crime is outside the limits of the police station).

Under Section 166 A (c) of the IPC, there is a provision for punishment to the officer for not filing an FIR.

Section 173 of the CrPC provides for the investigation of cases related to rape in two months. MHA has created an online portal for monitoring cases.

As per section 164-A of the CrPC, a registered medical practitioner will conduct a medical examination with the consent of the victim within 24 hours of the rape / sexual abuse case being reported.

According to Section 32 (1) of the Indian Evidence Act, the statement of the deceased person will be an important fact in the investigation. This statement may have been recorded under any circumstances.

The Forensink Science Services Directorate has made guidelines for collecting, storing forensic evidence in cases of sexual abuse. Follow them.

If the police do not follow these provisions then justice will not be done. If negligence comes to the fore, strict action should be taken against such officers.

The central government has said that the focus should be on gathering forensic evidence in the case of sexual exploitation and rape. Instructions have also been given for strict action against the officers if there is negligence in the investigation.