Lionel Messi’s present at PSG is not entirely encouraging. After his trip to Saudi Arabia for a personal commitment, the Parisian squad punished him extremely for missing training sessions and different commitments with the club, but this showed that the relationship between the Argentine and the team from the French capital is broken.
Now, with this situation clarified, rumors began to circulate strongly about his possible early departure from the team, but this has already been categorically denied. The contract that links the albiceleste star with PSG ends once this 2022/23 campaign ends and the future is up in the air. There is a lot of talk about a possible return to Barcelona, with the Financial Fair Play as the main obstacle to his return to Barcelona, but there is also talk (and it is known) of the million-dollar offer from Al Hilal that offers him €400 million for season. A surprising number.
In the last few hours, some media almost considered Messi’s arrival in Arab football as closed, something that surprised locals and strangers since the player’s entourage had assured that the intention is to remain in elite European football to prepare in the best possible way. way for the 2024 Copa América and, possibly, the 2026 World Cup.
Given these circumstances, Jorge Messi, father and the one who manages the negotiations about everything related to his son, came out to clarify that there is nothing concrete with any team and that Leo is focused on ending the season with PSG winning the La Liga title. Ligue 1. Within the statement, a special mention is made to the media that take the name of the Argentine player to gain relevance and be able to get “the scoop” about the player.
For now, Messi is still part of the Paris team until the end of the season, then it will be seen, but from what is known and understood, his future is very far from Ligue 1.
